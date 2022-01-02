Omicron cases cross 1,500-mark in India, 23 states affected

Omicron cases in the country crossed the 1,500-mark on Sunday with about 100 fresh infections related to the highly transmissible strain of the coronavirus disease being registered in the last 24 hours.

As many as 23 states have so far been affected in the country by the latest strain of Covid-19 that has led to a rapid spike in overall virus cases across the world, including India.

Overall, India reported 27,533 fresh Covid-19 cases and 284 deaths on Sunday with active cases standing at 1,22,801.

Of the total 1,525 Omicron cases recorded so far in the country, Maharashtra and Delhi remained the top contributors with 460 and 351 infections registered, respectively.

According to the latest update from the health ministry, 560 of the 1,525 patients have recovered from the highly contagious disease so far.

Some of the other states worst hit by Omicron are Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (117) and Kerala (109), followed by Rajasthan (69), Telangana (67), Karnataka (64) and Haryana (63).

The government has imposed several fresh restrictions during the festive year-end week in view of the worsening scenario.