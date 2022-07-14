On Ansari, Droupadi row, Pawan Khera says, 'One was vice president, another…'

The situation of the country is such that anything can be said against a former vice president but nothing can be said against the political ideologies of a person who has not yet become the president, Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted on Thursday as the Congress is fighting back two controversies -- one with Hamid Ansari and the other with Congress leader's comment on NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

"You can say utter nonsense against the person who has been the vice president. But if you say something against the political ideology of a person who has not become president, you will be after him. What has become of this country," Pawan Khera tweeted.

Congress on BJP's ‘insinuations’ against Hamid Ansari: ‘The level that PM will…'

जो व्यक्ति उप राष्ट्रपति रह चुका है, उनके ख़िलाफ़ आप कुछ भी ऊल जुलूल बकवास कर दें, लेकिन जो अभी राष्ट्रपति बनी भी नहीं हैं, उनकी राजनैतिक विचारधारा के ख़िलाफ़ किसी ने कुछ बोल दिया तो आप उसके पीछे पड़ जाएँ? ये क्या हाल बना दिया है देश का? — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) July 14, 2022

Over the claims of a Pakistani journalist who allegedly visited India on several occasions being invited by then vice president Hamid Ansari, the BJP has raised questions over the role of Sonia Gandhi. The journalist also claimed that he had access to confidential and sensitive information. The party has condemned the "insinuations and innuendos". Hamid Ansari on Wednesday dismissed the allegations and said he never invited the person and all his invitations were on the advice of the government, generally through the ministry of external affairs.

With this controversy going on, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar came under fire after he said NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu represents evil philosophy. As BJP's Amit Malviya, Union minister Smriti Irani criticised the Congress for the comment, Ajoy Kumar maintained that the RSS-BJP is a poisonous philosophy while Droupadi Murmu is a decent woman. "It's not about Droupadi Murmu. Yashwant Sinha is also a good candidate and Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of 'adivasi'. We have President Ram Nath Kovind (and) Hathras (the gangrape and murder of a young Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh) happened. Has he said a word? The condition of scheduled castes has become worse," the Congress leader originally said while Amit Malviya shared a smaller version of the entire video.

