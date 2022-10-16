On asked about flat location, Ghaziabad man thrashes security guard of housing society | Watch

A new incident of a clash between a resident and a security guard in Uttar Pradesh emerged on Saturday after a video was shared widely on social media showing a man raining down blows on the guard after being asked about his location. The incident took place on October 10 at the Paradise II Society in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension, and the security guard, Satyavir Sharma, has lodged a complaint with police.

In the video, the man can be seen repeatedly slapping the security guard. A few seconds later, when Sharma retaliates, the man gets even more infuriated and slaps him some more. A woman tries to stop the fistfight but is unsuccessful.

The exchange lasts for nearly a minute, following which the man and the woman enter their flat and Sharma too walks away.

According to reports, Ghaziabad Police said that a family had recently moved into the housing society and the security guard was unaware of the same. Therefore, when he saw the man and the woman entering the society, he asked them about their flat number and the owner's number whom he wanted to meet. This enraged the man, and he thrashed Sharma.

In his complaint, Sharma claimed that he sustained severe injuries in his ears and eyes. Police have filed a case under Sections 323, 504 and 506 of the IPC, area SHO Ramesh Singh Sidhu said, according to news agency PTI.

The latest episode adds to the long list of incidents that have recently occurred in high-rises and residential societies of Noida and Ghaziabad. Earlier this month, two women were arrested, and a challan was issued against them for misbehaving with a security guard at Ajnara Homes society in Noida's sector-121. The video of the incident was also shared widely on social media.

Another incident had unfolded at Supertech Capetown in Noida Sector 74 between a resident and a security guard over a stray dog in the high-rise' common area. In this case too, a purported video showed the two men involved in the scuffle and later a case was filed at Sector 113 police station. According to PTI, the resident named Anurag Sharma's wife had gone on a stroll and asked security guard Rishabh Kumar to remove the dog that she had spotted. When the guard declined, Sharma soon came to the scene and a fight broke out between them.

