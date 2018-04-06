 On BJP’s Foundation Day, PM Modi hails party workers as its ‘heart and soul’ | india news | Hindustan Times
On BJP’s Foundation Day, PM Modi hails party workers as its ‘heart and soul’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that BJP is the party of “a New India”.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2018 12:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File Photo)

On the BJP’s 38th Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday credited party workers for taking the organisation to new heights.

The BJP is the party of “a New India” and his party “believes in India’s diversity, its unique culture and the strengths of 125 crore Indians”, he said.

“I bow all @BJP4India Karyakartas on the special occasion of the Party’s Sthapana Diwas,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

The prime minister said at 4:30 PM today he will interact with party volunteers through a live video interaction, via the Narendra Modi Mobile App.

“It is always special to interact with hardworking Karyakartas!” he tweeted.

Modi also thanked the countrymen for their “unwavering faith” in the BJP.

“It is our commitment that we will continue to devote ourselves towards India’s transformation. #IndiaTrustsBJP,” he tweeted.

