On ‘bulldozer drive’ in UP, Shashi Tharoor asks CM Yogi ‘...under what law?’

A day after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that bulldozers will continue to crush “criminals and mafia”, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lashed out at the BJP-led state government for “exempting itself from the Indian constitution.”

Sharing a viral Facebook post showing former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Afreen Fatima narrating the demolition of her house in Prayagraj, Tharoor wrote that he was “shocked” to receive the video. “Due process of law is fundamental to democracy,” he added. Raising questions on the legality of the ‘bulldozer drive’ being carried out in Uttar Pradesh, he wrote, “Under what law & following what process has this been done? Has UP exempted itself from the Constitution of India?”

ALSO READ | Ironic as India improving ties with…: Shashi Tharoor on Prophet remark row

Shocked to receive this from JNU with the update that the family’s home has been demolished: https://t.co/iQ2BEJ9kFt

Due process of law is fundamental to democracy. Under what law & following what process has this been done? Has UP exempted itself from the Constitution of India? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 12, 2022

Tharoor’s remarks came at a time when the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the house of Javed Ahmad, the alleged “mastermind” of Friday's violence in the state, news agency PTI reported. Fatima is Javed's daughter.

A day ago, properties of two persons accused of rioting were demolished in Saharanpur where stone-pelting had taken place as well.

READ MORE | Amid huge security, bulldozers demolish home of Prayagraj violence accused in UP

#WATCH | Demolition of the "illegally constructed" residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed still underway, after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) earlier put a demolition notice at the residence. pic.twitter.com/CcpVgMaZso — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2022

In the video shared by the Congress leader, Fatima said her father was detained by the Allahabad Police on Friday without any warrant or paperwork. “As of now, I do not know where my father is,” she added. She further said that around 12:30 midnight, police detailed her mother and younger sister as well.

A day ago, Adityanath said in a series of tweets that while no action will be taken on “the house of a poor”, bulldozers will continue to crush “criminals and mafia”. Adityanath also directed officials to take "strictest" action against those responsible for the violence.

Protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur on Friday. Similar scenes were reported in at least four other cities during the alleged marches carried out to protest controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.