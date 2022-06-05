On camera, Tamil Nadu traffic cop ‘slaps’ food delivery agent, gets transferred

A traffic constable in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore was on Saturday transferred to the police control room in the city after he was reportedly caught on camera ‘slapping’ a food delivery agent who attempted to stop a private school bus over a traffic violation. The incident took place on Friday evening.

According to a video posted by a Twitter user@welovecovai, Sathish, a grade-1 constable can be seen ruthlessly slapping the delivery boy ‘twice’ at a traffic junction on Avinashi Road. Later, the constable snatches his mobile phone, bike keys and also damages the motorcycle.

"This happened yesterday evening at the fun mall signal and there was a slight traffic block due to this delivery boy and all of a sudden this Cop Started beating up the Delivery person,” the Twitter user wrote.

According to a report by news agency PTI, on Friday evening, Mohanasundaram, a delivery agent, was waiting at Fun Mall junction when he saw a speeding private school van was about to hit his two-wheeler and a pedestrian. As he blocked the driver and questioned the driver, there was brief traffic congestion. Seeing the commotion, the traffic constable intervened and assaulted the delivery man. “Do you know who is the owner of the school bus? If any vehicular traffic problem arises, the police would look into it,” the cop reportedly said to him.

Later, the delivery partner lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner on Saturday demanding action against the traffic constable. Based on a complaint filed by Mohanasundaram, senior police officials swung into action and transferred Sathish to the control room.