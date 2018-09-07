On Day 2, Telangana’s KCR targets Congress again, spares BJP

A day after dissolving the Telangana assembly, caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao kicked off his campaign for the state election with a sharp attack on the Congress and pitched his Telangana Rashtra Samithi as the only party that upholds the state’s self respect.

Rao, or KCR as he is commonly known, all through in 30-minute speech attacked the Congress, blaming it for farmers’ suicides, poor power supply in villages, lack of irrigation schemes in several parts of the country and collapsing of economy.

KCR alleged that the Congress party, which ruled for more than 50 years in the 71-year old independent India, had miserably failed to build the country as a strong nation. While several countries like China, Japan and Singapore had achieved tremendous progress in various sectors like industrial growth, infrastructure projects and agriculture, India was lagging far behind them even after 70 years, he said.

“The Congress alone is responsible for farmers’ suicides, poor power supply in villages, lack of irrigation schemes in several parts of the country and collapsing of economy,” KCR alleged.

Blaming the Congress for the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, KCR said that it was only because of neglect of Telangana region in various fields including education and employment, people of the region were forced to fight for the separate state. “Had the Congress developed the region in all spheres, the TRS would not have been born to take up the fight for separate state,” he said.

The TRS chief, however, made no mention of the Bharatiya Janata Party while attacking the Delhi rulers. KCR’s two meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August had fuelled speculation of an electoral alliance between the TRS and the BJP. But Rao on Thursday rejected any possibility of alliance with the BJP.

“It is true that we have been maintaining cordial relations with the NDA government at the Centre. But that is only on government-to-government basis,” KCR said on Thursday.

Justifying his move to dissolve the state assembly, KCR said his government had “sacrificed” nine months of its valuable term only to sustain the unhindered progress the state had witnessed in the last four years.

“When the Congress leaders were making false and baseless allegations against my government, I challenged them that let us go to the people and seek their verdict afresh. When I dissolved the assembly yesterday. They got panicky and started running to Delhi for directions,” he said.

He warned that if people of Telangana voted the Congress to power again, they will have to remain slaves to the Delhi rulers. “Do you want slavery or self-respect? It is for you to decide,” he said.

Meanwhile, the TRS revived its “Operation Akarsh” of luring potential Congress leaders in a bid to weaken the opposition party. As part of the strategy, KCR trapped former assembly speaker in undivided Andhra Pradesh and senior Congress leader K Suresh Reddy into the TRS. He sent his minister son K T Rama Rao to the residence of Suresh Reddy and convinced him to join the TRS to strengthen the hands of KCR.

“In the coming days, more Congress leaders will join the TRS, as they have realized that they have no future in the Congress,” KTR said.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 20:22 IST