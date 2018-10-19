On Day 3 of staff strike, Haryana suspends long-route bus service

Hundreds of commuters were stranded across Haryana on Thursday, the third day of the roadways employees’ strike against the government’s move to induct 700 private buses, forcing the state transport department to suspend long-route bus service. The strike has cost the state Rs 8 crore so far.

In a damage-control bid, additional chief secretary, transport, Dhanpat Singh, wrote to all 22 district administrations to arrange for buses from private institutions that would be run with the help of police personnel as conductors on flat rate. The buses would display on Haryana government duty signs. The focus will be on intra-state routes.

The buses will be hired from educational institutions for three days at a flat rate of Rs 30 per km for which drivers will not require a permit.

The roadways employees extended their two-day strike till October 19 despite the Essential Services Maintenance Act (Esma), which is in force since August. As many as 164 employees were booked under Esma and placed under suspension on September 5, while the services of nearly 200 employees have been terminated in October. On Day 3, police booked 192 employees in Panipat, 59 in Kaithal, 37 in Karnal, 13 in Kurukshetra and two in Yamunanagar.

Commuters at receiving end

Despite the government’s action, the employees remained adamant and held demonstrations, threatening to intensify the strike if their demands were not met. The protest at the Rohtak bus stand left commuters with no choice but to rely on private buses and unauthorised taxis.

In Karnal, 150 private buses, including 10 school buses, ferried passengers. Drivers of other departments were roped in to run bus services in Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts. In Ambala too, passengers were inconvenienced as the employees sat on dharna at the roadways workshop and raised anti-government slogans.

The government will appoint drivers and conductors on contract within three days.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 10:29 IST