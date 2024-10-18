On Delhi court bail to Satyendar Jain, AAP says ‘another blow to dictatorship’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hailed Delhi court's decison to grant bail to senior leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case on Friday.



The ruling party in Delhi called the ruling a victory for truth and a defeat of what they described as another conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP leader Satyendar Jain being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in a money laundering case, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. The court on Friday granted bail to Jain in the case. (PTI)

The Rouse Avenue court granted Jain bail, noting the "delay in trial" and his lengthy time in custody. Jain, a former Delhi health minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022.

In a post on X, AAP said, "Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of BJP failed as Satyendar Jain ji, who brought about health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country."

The court set Jain's bail at ₹50,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

Manish Sisodia's reaction to Satyendar Jain's bail

Former deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also praised Jain's release. “Satyamev Jayate. Long live the Constitution of the country. This is another slap against the dictatorship. Satyendar Jain was kept in jail for such a long time based on false and baseless allegations. His house was raided four times, and nothing was found, yet he was imprisoned under a false case filed under the PMLA. Thanks to the judiciary for supporting truth and justice.”

Delhi minister Gopal Rai added, “This is good news for the people of Delhi. I thank the court for this significant decision. The BJP tried to imprison our leaders, but today they are all out of jail. We are stronger than ever.”