On Doctor's Day, India salutes health workers: PM Modi, president extend wishes

India is observing National Doctor's Day on July 1 i.e. Thursday. On this occasion, politicos and dignitaries across the country saluted the doctors and frontline health workers who are working tirelessly amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and several others hailed the heroic efforts of the doctors to serve humanity irrespective of the odds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking to his official account on Thursday, greeted all doctors and said that India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable. He also shared a clip, recording an extract of his Mann Ki Baat radio address last weekend, where he highlighted the efforts of frontline health workers in tackling the Covid-19 wave in the country. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the medical fraternity on Thursday.

"On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier. Here is what I said during #MannKiBaat a few days ago," tweeted PM Modi, sharing the clip.

On National Doctor's Day, President of India Ram Nath Kovind said that the service of doctors has gone beyond the call of duty. "We are deeply indebted to these selfless angels who have risked their lives to save ours," he said.

Let’s celebrate #NationalDoctorsDay as a tribute to dedication of doctors to treat the ill to the best of their ability. In Covid-19 times, their service has gone beyond the call of duty. We are deeply indebted to these selfless angels who have risked their lives to save ours. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 1, 2021





Union home minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on Doctor's Day. "Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind. On National Doctor's Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society," he tweeted.

India's vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan were among the several who also greeted doctors on this day. Politicos across party lines, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Maharashtra's Ajit Pawar, also wished doctors on the occasion.

The pandemic has put tremendous stress on our doctors and their families. Let us all follow Covid appropriate behaviour & ease the pressure on the medical fraternity. #DoctorsDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 1, 2021

Tribute to an eminent Indian physician & former CM of West Bengal Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth anniversary,also commemorated as #NationalDoctorsDay. Gratitude to all the doctors for their selfless service to humanity, especially at the time of this global health challenge. pic.twitter.com/l5IQAMA6fz — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 1, 2021

Today, on '#NationalDoctorsDay2021, express my gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, paramedical & support staff for their exceptional service in the corona pandemic since past one & a half years where they have been risking their lives to serve humanity through patient care. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) July 1, 2021

India celebrates the day on July 1 as 'National Doctor's Day' and it's organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) annually.

This year is once again dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals who are serving in these trying times by risking their lives either in primary as well as secondary care setups or in dedicated Covid-19 care facilities. The day commemorates the iconic and internationally renowned medical practitioner, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who served as a physician, a freedom fighter, an educationist and a politician.