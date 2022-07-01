Home / India News / On Doctors' Day, Chartered Accountants Day, PM Modi posts moving videos | Watch
National Doctors Day and National Chartered Accountants Day both fall on July 1.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 11:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Chartered Accountants Day hailed CAs for helping the national economy and urged them to keep working hard to further its growth. "A Chartered Accountant has an important role in our economy. On CA Day, best wishes to all Chartered Accountants. May they keep working hard in furthering growth and transparency in the economy," the prime minister tweeted. July 1 is National Chartered Accountant Day; it is the day on which the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was formed in 1949.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in the nation.

READ | National Chartered Accountants Day on July 1: All you need to know

Today also happens to be National Doctors' Day and prime minister Modi tweeted: "Doctors' Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier."

National Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1 in the memory of Dr BC Roy, who also served as the chief minister of Bengal.

READ | National Doctors' Day on July 1: History and significance

Doctors and medical staff have been at the forefront of the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. This time last year too the prime minister offered his thanks to the medical profession and paid homage to those who had succumbed to the virus.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

