All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday said that the government failed to uphold Parliament's sanctity because of its arrogance, adding that it has "failed India at many levels".

"Government has failed India at many levels, it failed to uphold Parliament's sanctity because of its arrogance. On September 20, 2020, seven MPs who stood for farmers were suspended. I stand in solidarity with the farmers who lost their lives" said TMC leader.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also slammed the government for its reaction on the issue.

"Farmers are protesting for 76 days, they are being lathi-charged, called traitors, terrorists, Khalistanis. Talks happened 11 times, all failed, government claims to be a call away but doesn't bother. About 165 farmers lost their lives. Have mercy and repeal 3 black laws," he said.

Meanwhile, minister of state (MoS) for home affairs G Kishan Reddy introduced Bill in Rajya Sabha to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.