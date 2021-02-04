Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday said that protesters demanding the repeal of the recently passed farm laws are being vilified for raising their voices against the suppression of basic human rights.

The actor took to Instagram to express her disapproval towards tweets posted by celebrities from the film industry and sportspersons who criticised western celebrities who were tweeting in support of farmers. The ministry of external affairs on Wednesday in response to international celebrities tweeting about the farmers’ protests launched two hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and claimed that vested interests were working towards maligning India’s international image.

Sonakshi Sinha in her Instagram Story shared statements that said that the issues of suspension of internet and basic amenities for farmers at Delhi’s borders have now attracted global attention and one should not view the criticisms with an anti-India lens. “Journalists are being harassed. Internet has been banned. Protesters are being vilified through state and media propaganda. Hate speech (desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro sardaro ko resurfaced) is flourishing. That is the issue that's taken global centre stage,” the statement said. The statements were posted by a handle @storysellercomics, which the Bollywood actor shared.

Her Instagram story further added that the tweets made by international celebrities are to reiterate their support for human rights. “To reiterate, (the) news tonight will try to paint a picture that 'outside forces' are trying to meddle in the functioning of our country. Please don't give in to that narrative. It's human, standing up for other humans. THAT'S the narrative,” it said.

“The voices raised are about the violation of human rights, suppressions of free internet and expression, state propaganda, hate speech and abuse of power,” it added.

After pop artist Rihanna tweeted an article demanding a conversation of the ongoing farmers’ protests, Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actors Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa also tweeted in support of farmers' protest.

Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case against unknown persons for fomenting ‘disaffection and ill-will against the Indian government’ under the guise of supporting farmers’ unions. Union minister Prakash Javadekar also said that the tweets by international celebrities show that there are ‘vested interests at work’ trying to malign the nation’s image at an international level.

Actor Tapsee Pannu, filmmaker Onir, actor Arjun Mathur and few other celebrities also criticised the show of solidarity shown by major celebrities on Friday.