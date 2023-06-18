Home / India News / On ‘gold scam’ claim, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee says ‘part of conspiracy’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2023 10:12 AM IST

The statement came after a senior priest alleged a scam to the tune of ₹125 crore in the gold layering work of Kedarnath temple.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has rejected the allegations of a scam in the gold laying work inside the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple, calling it a part of a conspiracy from “petty political elements”. Citing a huge increase in the number of pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra, the committee said that “petty political elements do not like this” and are spreading “rumours to affect the Yatra and tarnish the image of Kedarnath Dham.”

Kedarnath Dham. (Rameshwar Gaur | HT)
A senior priest of the Kedarnath temple, Santosh Trivedi, had raised questions over the alleged irregularities in gold layering work. Trivedi, who serves as the vice-president of Char Dham Mahapanchayat, alleged a scam up to the tune of 125 crore in the gold layering work of Kedarnath temple, claiming that the laying was of brass instead of gold.

Demanding a fair probe into the matter, Trivedi also claimed that many people associated with the management of the temple had disagreed with the proposal of gold layering work as it was against the traditions.

The temple committee, in a press note, refuted the allegations saying a donor had expressed his wish to gold plate the sanctum sanctorum and the committee gave a nod to the proposal respecting the donor's sentiments. It further stated that the work of gold layering was done under the supervision of the experts of the Archaeological Survey of India.

BKTC also clarified that the entire work of beautifying the ‘Garbha Griha’ – from buying gold to inlaying the walls – was done by the donor at his own level and the temple committee had no direct role in it.

“In the year 2005, Shri Badrinath Temple sanctum sanctorum was also decorated with gold by the said donor. But currently, the hateful charges are being levelled as part of a well-planned conspiracy,” the committee said.

“It is well known that there has been a huge increase in the number of pilgrims due to the well-organized travel operations under the inspiration of the successful Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi and the guidance of the Chief Minister of the state, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami. There has been a record increase in the number of devotees, especially at Shree Kedarnath Dham. Petty political elements do not like this. Such elements are spreading illusions to influence the Yatra and tarnish the image of Kedarnath Dham,” itadded.

