On govt's no data of dead farmers, Rahul Gandhi offers to submit list in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party will submit in Parliament a list of farmers who passed away during the protest against three central laws in the past one year.

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government for stating that it had no data on such deaths when asked about compensation, Gandhi said it was a lie.

“A question was asked in Parliament whether the government proposes to provide financial assistance to the kin of farmers who died during the farmers' agitation. The ministry answered that it has no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise.”

He asked why the PM did not have the dignity to compensate farmers who have died. “The PM himself has said that he has made a mistake and apologised to the nation. As a result of that mistake, 700 people have died. Now you are lying about their names. Why don't you have the decency to give them what is their due?” Gandhi said.

“How can the government say they have no data on farmers' death? The Punjab government and others have names, so why such lies?”

“The Punjab government was not responsible for farm laws that led to the protests. It still gave ₹5 lakh each to families of 403 deceased farmers. It also gave jobs to 152. We also have a list of 100 names from other states and a third list which is public information of names that can easily be verified. But the government says that such a list does not exist,” he added.

He further said the Modi government was unlikely to accept the farmers’ demands beyond repeal of farm laws. “Its intention is not right,” he added.

