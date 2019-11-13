e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

On Gurpurab, drones used to form ‘Ik Onkar’ at night sky in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind also attended the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev here and highlighted the contributions made by the Sikh faith founder for the welfare of the society. He paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib on the occasion.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2019 05:33 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Sultanpur Lodhi
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs. (ANI/Screengrab)
         

Drones were used to form ‘Ik Onkar’ at the night sky in Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founding guru of Sikhism.

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind also attended the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev here and highlighted the contributions made by the Sikh faith founder for the welfare of the society. He paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib on the occasion.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

 

This year, the festival is being celebrated with special fervour for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Kartik Purnima marks the birth anniversary of the Guru and is being celebrated across India and different parts of the world with joy and fervour.

Hundreds of devotees flocked to shrines in various parts of the country and across the world to celebrate the occasion.

tags
top news
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
In first reaction on Maharashtra impasse, Amit Shah says any party with numbers can still approach Governor
In first reaction on Maharashtra impasse, Amit Shah says any party with numbers can still approach Governor
JNU blinks, halves proposed hostel fee hike, scraps curfew rule
JNU blinks, halves proposed hostel fee hike, scraps curfew rule
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News