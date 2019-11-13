On Gurpurab, drones used to form ‘Ik Onkar’ at night sky in Sultanpur Lodhi

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 05:33 IST

Drones were used to form ‘Ik Onkar’ at the night sky in Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founding guru of Sikhism.

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind also attended the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev here and highlighted the contributions made by the Sikh faith founder for the welfare of the society. He paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib on the occasion.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

#WATCH Drones used to form 'Ik Onkar' in the night sky at Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji pic.twitter.com/E5s7R2AK7Y — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

This year, the festival is being celebrated with special fervour for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Kartik Purnima marks the birth anniversary of the Guru and is being celebrated across India and different parts of the world with joy and fervour.

Hundreds of devotees flocked to shrines in various parts of the country and across the world to celebrate the occasion.