On her b’day, Vasundhara Raje’s ‘lucky number 3’ remark on 2023 Rajasthan polls

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday said that the number ‘3’ is a lucky number for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it will break all records in the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections, a remark that has been seen as an apparent projection of herself for the CM’s post, for the third term.

“In 2003, the party came in power with 120 marks (seats), then 163 in 2013, and now the BJP will break all records in 2023. The number ‘3’ is lucky for us. It was 2003, then 2013 and now it’s our turn in 2023,” Raje said while speaking at a massive gathering at Keshoraipatan town in Bundi district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, which turned out to be a show of strength on her 68th birthday.

She said that the people who follow the policy of Raj Dharma have to face difficulties many times. “God tests such people. But the person who sticks with dharma is passed by the god with good marks,” she said.

“Politics to me is Rajasthan standing firmly on its feet, with prosperity derived from everyone’s welfare, peace, harmony and prosperity. This is my dream. This is my energy and my inspiration. My resolve is to make a strong Rajasthan,” she added.

Raje said her mother Vijyaraje Scindia, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, and former vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat laid the foundation stone of the BJP, and PM Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda made it the biggest party in the world.

Hitting out at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, she said Gehlot wakes up when the elections are around and the BJP is there for the people.

“Development did happen during the Gehlot government but in crime, women atrocities, rape, Dalit atrocities, corruption and unemployment – Rajasthan topped in all these sectors,” she said. “When I left the government, the per capita debt was ₹38,000 core, which will be ₹86,000 crore by the end of this government’s term,” she said.

“We all should pray that God gives us strength to bid adieu to this government showing false dreams and bring the BJP government with a huge mandate,” said Raje. Gehlot’s government is of mere announcements, just making populist budget announcements doesn’t help, they need to be materialized on the ground, she said.

BJP leaders said the huge gathering in Bundi attracted a good number of MLAs and MPs, former MLAs, and senior leaders.

Political analyst Manish Godha said Raje had celebrated her birthday with great pomp and show in 2020, then also it was considered to be her show of strength with a large number of MLAs and MP participating in the gathering in Bharatpur district. And now, as the elections are nearing, she is trying to show her strength, people’s support and relevance in the politics of the BJP, he added.

“Raje has been active in the state with her continuous visits to various districts, especially to temples. Her loyalists have been vocal demanding the party to project her as the CM candidate to bring back the party’s government,” he said.

A senior BJP MLA, who kept himself distant from the celebrations, said on the condition of anonymity that the birthday gathering is nothing unusual and every leader tries to show their relevance.

Commenting on Raje’s celebration, Congress Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said everyone has a right to showcase their strength in politics. The BJP is trying to sideline her and make her irrelevant in politics, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON