On Holi, PM Modi says, ‘May the colors of joy and enthusiasm…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours, and wished people's lives were filled the “colors of joy and enthusiasm always”. In a tweet, PM Modi said: 'Best wishes for Holi. May the colors of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life. Wishing you all a happy and colorful Holi!". Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file photo)(HT_PRINT)

Modi led other leaders in tweeting the Holi wishes.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Holi. A symbol of joy, gaiety and harmony, may this festival fill your life with new colors of success, happiness and good health”, Defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

“May the festival of Holi fill everyone's life with new colours, and may the nation gets painted with colour of unity. Wishing a very Happy Holi to everyone!” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“Best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious festival of Holi. May this festival of colors bring happiness, prosperity and lots of happiness in your life. May the foundation of our mutual brotherhood in the society become stronger”, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Holi, the festival of colour, enthusiasm, joy and gaiety. May this festival of happiness infuse new energy in all of your lives”, Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Holi, is a religious occasion celebrated with much pomp. It is considered the second biggest Hindu festival after Diwali. On this day, people play with colours, water, flowers and more, children and adults smear Gulal on each other, and people seek the blessings of their elders. People visit their friends and relatives and also relish Holi delicacies like gujiya, thandai and more after playing Holi.

