IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / On International Women’s Day, PM Modi salutes ‘indomitable Nari Shakti’
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI03_07_2021_000175A)(PTI)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI03_07_2021_000175A)(PTI)
india news

On International Women’s Day, PM Modi salutes ‘indomitable Nari Shakti’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the role of women in strengthening the foundations of the nation.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:49 AM IST

As the world marks International Women’s Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the women of the country, hailed their accomplishments and called to eliminate gender inequality.

“Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men,” Kovind tweeted.

Modi also greeted women on the microblogging site, saying, “Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.”


Union minister Smriti Irani also took to the microblogging site to wish women and pushed them to “be torchbearers of change.” “A desire to conquer new frontiers, a promise to continue to be torchbearers of change, development & equality. Wishing everyone - women & supporters of Women-led Development, a Happy International Day of Women!” she posted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the role of women in strengthening the foundations of the nation. He assured that the government, under the leadership of PM Modi, is deeply committed to women empowerment in all walks of life.

Highlighting their role in the defence sector, Singh tweeted, “Today, women have become an integral part of India’s security and defence architecture. The targeted outcome of such an empowerment is to create an atmosphere where women feel free, safe and secure to pursue any vocation, profession or take a road less taken.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also posted a message for women in the country. “Women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace. Don’t let anyone stop you. #InternationalWomensDay,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

The grand-old party also tweeted greetings for women and wished for an era led by women.

“We wish women across the world a very happy #InternationalWomensDay! May this era be lead by you, May this era be transformed by you, May this era usher in generation equality,” they tweeted. In another post alongside a video, they also called support for women and follow their lead. “Narishakti - women power - is the only way the true idea of India as envisioned by our ancestors will be accomplished. Let us stand by her, let us stand for her, let us follow her lead into a truly equal, free, safe & prosperous tomorrow,” they wrote.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also lauded women for their talents and contributions. “My heartfelt congratulations to the greatness, achievement and contribution of the women power who have won their talents in every sphere of the world and heartfelt greetings of International Women's Day,” he tweeted in Hindi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Is Haryana’s new reservation law constitutionally tenable?

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2021 , every employer is required to employ 75% “local candidates” for posts where the gross monthly salary is not more than 50,000
READ FULL STORY
Close
The women protesters arrive at Tikri border near Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
The women protesters arrive at Tikri border near Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Women protesters join ongoing stir demanding repeal of 'black laws'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:38 AM IST
The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protest, said it expects 15,000 women protesters at Tikri and 4,000 at Singhu on Monday. The women are coming to protest sites new Delhi on the occasion of International Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
india news

International Women's Day: Punjab lines up 8 schemes aimed at female empowerment

Posted by Joydeep Bose | ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:38 AM IST
The International Women's Day, on March 8 every year, celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tremor was recorded at 7.42 AM with its epicentre 13 km east-north-east of Dudhai in Kutch district(PTI/ Representational photo)
The tremor was recorded at 7.42 AM with its epicentre 13 km east-north-east of Dudhai in Kutch district(PTI/ Representational photo)
india news

Magnitude 3.2 tremor felt in Gujarat's Kutch district, no casualties reported

Posted by Joydeep Bose | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Kutch is located in a very high-risk seismic zone, according to the state disaster management authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi, last Monday. (ANI Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi, last Monday. (ANI Photo )
india news

India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive jumps four-fold as PM Modi is inoculated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Some of the biggest companies operating in the country have said they will cover the costs of vaccination for their employees and families, including Accenture Plc, Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ships' crew will participate in professional and cultural exchanges as well as friendly sports fixtures with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy(PTI File Photo/Representative Image )
The ships' crew will participate in professional and cultural exchanges as well as friendly sports fixtures with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy(PTI File Photo/Representative Image )
india news

Indian Navy Ships to visit Bangladesh on 50th anniversary of 1971 Liberation war

ANI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:42 AM IST
India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of the liberation war in which the Pakistan Army was thrown out of Bangladesh and 90,000 of their troops were made to surrender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India on Monday reported a fresh surge in cases after 18,599 infections were reported in the lat 24 hours. (HT Photo)
India on Monday reported a fresh surge in cases after 18,599 infections were reported in the lat 24 hours. (HT Photo)
india news

India's Covid-19 tally rises after 18,599 fresh cases recorded in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:44 AM IST
India’s total active caseload stood at 1.88 lakh after six states across the country reported a surge in daily Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI03_07_2021_000175A)(PTI)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI03_07_2021_000175A)(PTI)
india news

On International Women’s Day, PM Modi salutes ‘indomitable Nari Shakti’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the role of women in strengthening the foundations of the nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since job requirements are not uniform, the ministry will bilaterally work out the details of skilling needs with the destination countries. (File photo)
Since job requirements are not uniform, the ministry will bilaterally work out the details of skilling needs with the destination countries. (File photo)
india news

Healthcare to generate jobs, govt to focus on skilling for employment abroad

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The work of imparting skills is carried out by the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE), which has identified 300,000 jobs in the health sector alone in countries such Australia, Germany, Canada, Japan, Sweden and Singapore
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trivandrum airport will remain closed due to Cyclone Burevi.(www.trivandrumairport.com/)
The Trivandrum airport will remain closed due to Cyclone Burevi.(www.trivandrumairport.com/)
india news

SC to hear Kerala's plea against leasing of Trivandrum airport to Adani

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The plea was filed in the Supreme Court after the Kerala high court dismissed the state government's plea over the issue last year. It said that this a dispute between Centre and state and can be decided only by the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
india news

PM-led panel to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence to meet today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliament House(HT_PRINT)
Parliament House(HT_PRINT)
india news

Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11am after uproar over fuel price

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:11 AM IST
As the Parliament session is being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccination centres were established for the members of Parliament and their family.
READ FULL STORY
The committee of 259 members is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The committee of 259 members is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news

Panel to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence to hold 1st meeting today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The celebrations are proposed to be launched 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022, on March 12, 2021, which is the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
india news

Light rain, thunderstorms likely over parts of NW India till Tuesday

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Maximum temperatures are in the range of 35-39°C over most parts of the country except over Indo-Gangetic plains where temperatures are in the range of 30-32°C and over Northeast India where temperatures are in the range of 22-25°C
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malls and cinema halls will be shut during the weekends while eateries and hotels have been allowed to operate at 50% of their seating capacity. (HT File photo)
Malls and cinema halls will be shut during the weekends while eateries and hotels have been allowed to operate at 50% of their seating capacity. (HT File photo)
india news

Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in ‘partial lockdown’. Here’s a look at all curbs

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The central government has also sent a high-level team to Maharashtra to review the surveillance, control and control measures in place in view of the rising cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP