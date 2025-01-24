Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On ISI officials visit to Bangladesh, India says will take appropriate steps

ByRezaul H Laskar
Jan 24, 2025 09:25 PM IST

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India keeps a close watch on developments in the neighbourhood and takes “appropriate action as required”

NEW DELHI: India on Friday reacted to reports of growing military engagements between Bangladesh and Pakistan and the visit of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials to Dhaka by saying that it will take appropriate steps to safeguard national security.

The visits have taken place amid a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations since the caretaker regime headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over last August. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The visits have taken place amid a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations since the caretaker regime headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over last August. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Against the backdrop of an increase in contacts between military officials of Pakistan and Bangladesh in recent weeks, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing that India keeps a close watch on developments in the neighbourhood and takes “appropriate action as required”.

A delegation of ISI officers, which includes Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar, the agency’s director general of analysis, is currently in Bangladesh. The team travelled to Dhaka less than a week after a Bangladeshi delegation led by Lt Gen SM Kamrul Hasan, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, toured Pakistan and held meetings with the three service chiefs.

These visits have taken place amid a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations since the caretaker regime headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over last August.

Jaiswal responded to questions on the engagement between the Bangladeshi and Pakistani militaries by saying: “We keep an eye on all activities around the country and in the region, as well as all activities affecting national security, and the government will take appropriate steps.”

India’s approach towards Bangladesh has been to maintain friendly ties and to build on the existing relationship, he said. “We support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. We want to strengthen our ties so that the people of India and Bangladesh can prosper,” he added.

Jaiswal responded to a separate question on Bangladeshi authorities objecting to India’s efforts to build a fence in unfenced stretches of the border with the stated objective of countering criminal activities such as human and cattle trafficking by saying that such construction work is covered by existing bilateral agreements.

Bangladesh should implement these agreements “with a positive and constructive approach” so that the border can be made crime-free, Jaiswal said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On