On Kamal Nath's Babri remarks, Owaisi says 'proves Congress equally responsible'

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday asserted that the Congress party's role in the demolition of the Babri mosque was akin to that of the BJP and RSS. During a press conference in Hyderabad, Owaisi also announced his party will put up candidates in nine constituencies for the November 30 assembly polls.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.(PTI)

"I have seen Congress leader Kamal Nath's statement. I have been saying that the Congress' role in the Babri mosque demolition was similar to the BJP, RSS' role. Kamal Nath's statement has once again proved that Congress was equally responsible for the demolition of Babri mosque," Owaisi said.

This assertion by Owaisi comes after Kamal Nath's interview with The Indian Express in which he made reference to Rajiv Gandhi's role in the Ram temple issue, particularly highlighting the unlocking of the make-shift Ram temple at the Babri mosque site.

"Taala khola...Rajiv Gandhi got the locks opened. Let's not forget history," the veteran Congress leader was quoted as saying.

This move by Rajiv Gandhi in 1986 is seen as a significant event in the lead-up to the eventual demolition of the mosque in 1992.

Kamal Nath, who is leading the Congress's poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh, added, “The Ram temple does not belong to any one party or person, but to the country and to every citizen. The BJP wants to usurp the Ram temple as its property…They were in government, they built it. They haven't built it with their own money. It's the government's money.”

The Babri mosque demolition in Ayodhya remains a contentious and deeply divisive issue in Indian politics. The destruction of the mosque in 1992 led to communal violence and continues to be a matter of heated debate. The subsequent legal battle culminated in the Supreme Court's decision in 2019, which awarded the disputed site to the Hindu parties, allowing for the construction of a Ram temple.

