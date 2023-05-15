On Karnataka CM name, Siddaramaiah says 'I don't know'; DKS unwell. Top updates

The announcement of the name of the Karnataka chief minister will take some more time as uncertainty prevailed throughout Monday with DK Shivakumar cancelling his Delhi visit plan at the last moment. Dismissing speculations over infighting between the camp of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar -- the two tall leaders of the southern state for the CM post-- DK Shivakumar said he would try to visit Delhi on Tuesday as he had a medical check-up scheduled on Monday among other commitments. Uncertainty over who will be the next Karnataka chief minister continues.

Here are the latest updates on the Karnataka CM announcement:

1. The three observers -- Sushilkumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria, deputed by the Congress to speak to the newly elected MLAs of Karnataka submitted the report to Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

2. Mallikarjun Kharge will consult with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before a decision is taken. Both Siddaramaiah and DK Sivakumar were called to New Delhi.

3. Siddaramaiah reached New Delhi in the afternoon. Several Congress leaders med Siddaranauag at Hotel ITC Maurya.

4. "I don't know...Everybody knows what has happened so far," Siddaramaaih said at night when asked about any development on the front of deciding the CM name.

5. DK Shivakumar's brother Congress MP DK Suresh arrived at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at around 10pm after DK Shivakumar cancelled his visit.

6. Though Shivakumar reiterated that there was no faction fight for the CM post and the party is united, his last-minute cancellation of the New Delhi visit is being seen as a pressure tactic for a better negotiation. DK Suresh arriving at Kharge's residence late at night also adds to the speculation.

7. Siddaramaiah, early in the day, claimed that he has the support of more MLAs for his CM-ship. DK Shivakumar said he does not have any individual number as all 135 MLAs of the Congress who won the election were led by him.

8. DK Shivakumar said he was suffering from a stomach infection and was on drip. Doctors came and checked him at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday after which he said he would try to fly to Delhi on Tuesday.

9. "I'm a single man, I believe in one thing that a single man with courage makes a majority. I have proved it. I don't want to disclose what all has happened in the last five years and at a future point in time I will disclose," Shivakumar said.

10. DK Shivakumar said he wishes the best to Siddaramaiah but he is not aware of any secret ballot based on which Siddaramaiah claimed more support.

