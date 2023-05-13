On Karnataka result, Shashi Tharoor says it's not time for complacency as…

Amid celebrations in Congress camps over the resounding victory in Karnataka which also seals the BJP's exit from the southern part of the country, the party's Thiruvananthapuram MP reminded his party colleagues that it is not time for complacency as the party now has to deliver the results for the people of Karnataka. “Proud of my colleagues of @INCKarnataka for their outstanding work on the ground, responsiveness to local issues & commitment to resist the politics of polarisation. Now it’s time for celebration but not for complacency. We have the results we worked for; now we must deliver results for the people of Karnataka!” the MP tweeted. Shashi Tharoor's congratulatory message after Karnataka win comes with a caution. (PTI)

Proving most of the exit polls which predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, the Congress is all set to form the government on its own as it has been winning/leading in 136 seats in the 224-member assembly.

All eyes are now on the crucial decision regarding the chief minister post as both Siddaramaiah and Congress state president DK Shivakumar are in the race for the top job. However, the party has projected unity between the duo with its focus on fulfilling the guarantees promised in the manifesto.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his first reaction to Karnataka mandate said that the promises will be fulfilled in the first cabinet meeting of the new government itself.

