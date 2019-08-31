On Kashmir visit, General Bipin Rawat reviews troop preparedness

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:29 IST

Army chief General Bipin Rawat reached Srinagar on Friday for a two-day visit to review the security situation in the region.

This is the first such visit by the army chief after the Centre abrogated Articles 370 and 35A, effectively revoking the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two Union Territories.

On Friday, General Bipin Rawat visited some forward posts to assess the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) which has been volatile since August 5 when the articles were revoked. He interacted with the commanders on ground to assess the operational preparedness of troops.

An army spokesperson said the army commander, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, visited formations and units deployed along the LoC.

“The Chief of Army Staff was briefed by the local commanders on the existing cease fire violations, ground situation and the measures taken. During his interaction with the soldiers on ground, he lauded them for the high level of morale and motivation,” the spokesperson said.

Rawat reiterated the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively in view of the increased infiltration attempts. “He appreciated the robust counter infiltration grid which has neutralised multiple infiltration attempts of terrorists. He shared intelligence reports of a large number of terrorists ready to infiltrate from multiple launch pads across the LoC ,” the official said. Rawat is likely to chair a high-level security meeting of formation commanders at 15 Corps headquarters.

