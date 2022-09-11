On Ladakh visit, Indian Army chief flies in IAF's Apache helicopter | See pics

Indian Army chief general Manoj Pande on Sunday flew in an Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter in the Ladakh sector. He was familiarised with the flying characteristics of the platform and briefed about its capabilities and roles, news agency ANI quoted the Indian Army as saying.

The Apache is said to be the most modern attack helicopters meant to take place of the existing fleet of Mi-35 choppers meant for assault and anti-armour operations. The AH-64E Apache is designed and equipped with the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems. It has an improved modernised target acquisition designation system that provides day, night and all-weather target information, as well as night vision navigation capability.

On Saturday, general Pande had carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh, two days after Indian and Chinese militaries began disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in the region.

The army said Pande witnessed Parvat Prahar exercise besides interacting with officers and troops deployed in the region. The exercise featured a display of operational capabilities by artillery guns and other key weapon systems.

"Gen Manoj Pande #COAS visited #LadakhSector and witnessed Exercise PARVAT PRAHAR. #COAS was briefed on operational preparedness by commanders on ground. He interacted with the officers & troops & complimented them for their steadfastness and professional standards," it tweeted.

People familiar with Pande's visit told news agency PTI that he has been briefed about the fresh disengagement process besides the overall combat readiness of the Indian Army in the region.

Commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta and other senior officials apprised Pande about the overall security situation including the ongoing disengagement process in Patrolling Point 15, they said.

Gen Pande was scheduled to visit Siachen on Sunday.

