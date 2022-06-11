On Lalu's 75th birthday, tweets galore and a video: 'He won rivals' hearts'

Former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 75 on Saturday and greetings have flooded social media from his own RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) and other parties too. Old videos and photos are being shared on Twitter, weeks after opposition leaders - including Mamata Banerjee - lent support to the RJD patriarch after the Enforcement Directorate had launched searches linked to him.

His party's Jitendar Kumar Rai shared an old video of the former Bihar chief minister that shows him in Lok Sabha. The video shows Lalu sharing a couplet, prompting laughter from other members of the lower house. Former PM Manmohan Singh can also be seen in the video: "If you don't desire me..that's not a problem.. But if you'll fall for someone else, that will be a big trouble," he is seen reading out a romantic couplet, with an apparent political reference.

"Even today, no one was in parliament is there to win the hearts of rivals with such a voice and poise. Many many congratulations and best wishes on your birthday. LaluPrasadYadav Ji," Rai tweeted in Hindi along with the clip.

Wishes poured out from other political quarters too. He was greeted on the day by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, who tweeted: "Happy birthday to respected Lalu ji". "Many many congratulations to the voice of the downtrodden and the champion of social justice, Hon'ble Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji," the Samajwadi Party's Dr Man Singh Yadav wrote.

The RJD is celebrating the day as 'Sadbhavna Diwas', his son, Tejashwi Yadav's office tweeted on Friday. "The RJD is celebrating the 75th birthday of the most powerful pillar of the poor, social justice and communal harmony and the National President of Rashtriya Janata Dal, respected Lalu Yadav as 'Sadbhavna Diwas'"

Tejashwi Yadav too tweeted a wish for his father along with a video.

The 75-year leader had recently got a bail in last of the fodder cases against him. He has been accused of corruption during his tenure as the chief minster of Bihar and union railway minister.

However, the opposition has criticised the action as targeted move by the BJP.

