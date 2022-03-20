On Manipur, Goa CM posts, BJP talks continue over a week after poll results

In meetings that stretched late into night, the BJP held discussions for the chief ministerial posts in Manipur and Goa on Saturday - over a week after the election results for the assembly polls were announced. Manipur's Biren Singh and Goa's Pramod Sawant - who continue to hold the posts for the time being - met Amit Shah in Delhi, news agency ANI reported, to discuss the government formation.

"I never contested elections for the chief minister or any other post but as a worker of my party. The decision (on the CM's face) will be taken by higher authorities. I've come to Delhi to meet BJP's central leadership, to discuss (the government formation in Manipur)," Biren Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. The Manipur leader had won his stronghold Heingang consitutency and had expressed confience about the BJP's return to power before the polls. Earlier this week, he had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Another leader whose name has come up in reports in the midst of the CM race is Thongam Biswajit Singh

The newly elected MLAs in the Manipur Assembly took oath last Sunday, but has been no indication on whether the BJP, which retained power in the state by winning 32 of the 60 seats, will pick Biren Singh to continue in the role. Biren’s first term in office was beset with some complaints by coalition allies and senior cabinet colleagues.

On Saturday, JP Nadda and senior BJP leader BL Santosh were also at Amit Shah's residence for the talks. Promod Sawant and former Goa chief minister Vishwajit Rane also attended the meeting.

Vishwajit Rane is a contender for the top post, speculation suggests.

In the Goa assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 20 seats. Sawant narrowly won his seat in the Sanquelim assembly constituency. The MGP, state's oldest party, which fought the Goa elections in an alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), won two seats.