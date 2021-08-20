On Muharram, PM Modi, Kejriwal remember Imam Hussain’s sacrifice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, on the occasion of Muharram. "We remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and recall his courage as well as a commitment to justice. He devoted great importance to peace and social equality," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted his message on Muharram. “The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, who sacrificed for truth and justice, will always be remembered. His life is an example of simplicity and struggle,” Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the four sacred months of the year and is considered the second holiest after the Ramazan month.

Hussain and his followers were martyred at the Battle of Karbala that took place more than 14 centuries ago. The place is now situated in Iraq. Every year on the tenth day of Muharram, Muslims across the world mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali.

The mourning period begins from the first night of Muharram and continues for 10 nights, concluding on the 10th of Muharram, which is known as the Day of Ashura. Muslims are also prohibited from taking part in activities like warfare and use it as a period of prayer and reflection.

This year, the crescent for Muharram was sighted on August 9 in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and other Arab states, which marked the first day of Muharram on August 10. Hence, Ashura in these countries was observed on August 19 while the ninth fast fell on August 18, 2021.

In India, the Markazi Ruyat e Hilal Committee under Imarat e Shariah New Delhi confirmed the start of the Islamic New Year 1443 AH on Wednesday (August 11) hence, Muslims in the country observed their Ashura fasting on Friday.