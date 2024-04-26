 On Narendra Modi's ‘tight slap’ remark, Congress reminds ‘spanking’ by Supreme Court | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On Narendra Modi's ‘tight slap’ remark, Congress reminds ‘spanking’ by Supreme Court

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 10:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted the verdict was a "tight slap" to the Congress-led opposition which must "apologise" for creating distrust against EVMs.

The Congress party on Friday said it was not a party, directly or indirectly, to the petition on VVPATs rejected by the Supreme Court, but asserted that it will continue with its political campaign on greater use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail to increase public trust in the electoral process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been taking potshots at each other during the Lok Sabha election campaign.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been taking potshots at each other during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The Supreme Court rejected pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with a VVPAT and said "blindly distrusting" any aspect of the system can breed unwarranted scepticism.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read: Rahul Gandhi holds empty pot at Karnataka rally, takes ‘Chombu’ swipe at Narendra Modi's BJP

"When the Congress, the RJD and other INDI Alliance parties were in power, the poor, backwards, and Dalits used to be deprived of their votes through booth capture. With the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines, they are no longer able to play their old game. Hence, they committed the sin of creating distrust against EVMs," the PM alleged in Araria.

"But today, the highest court of the land delivered a verdict … which comes as a tight slap to these parties," he added.

Lok Sabha polls phase 2: Nearly 61% voter turnout till 7pm, Tripura tops list

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh reminded the “spanking” by the Supreme Court in the electoral bonds case.

“The Prime Minister says that the Supreme Court verdict on VVPATs is a tight slap to the Opposition and that we should apologise to the nation,” Ramesh posted on X.

“Remember that a few weeks ago the Supreme Court had given the PM a tighter slap - in fact, a spanking - by declaring the corruption-ridden electoral bonds scheme not just illegal but also unconstitutional,” he added.

“It is indeed the PM who should apologise to the nation for amassing 8200 crore over the last five years through his well-documented Chaar Raaste of collecting Chanda - 1. Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo 2. ⁠Theka Lo, Ghoos do 3. ⁠Hafta Vasooli 4. ⁠Farzi Companies.”

Ramesh also alleged that there is no 'Modi wave' in the country, but only poison spread by him.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / On Narendra Modi's ‘tight slap’ remark, Congress reminds ‘spanking’ by Supreme Court
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On