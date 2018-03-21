 On Navroz, President, PM greet Parsi community | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 21, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

On Navroz, President, PM greet Parsi community

Navroz greetings were extended to the Parsi community by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

india Updated: Mar 21, 2018 10:26 IST
Women of Parsi community greet each other on the occasion of their New Year 'Navroz' in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Women of Parsi community greet each other on the occasion of their New Year 'Navroz' in Nagpur, Maharashtra.(PTI File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Navroz greetings to the Parsi community on Wednesday.

“Navroz Mubarak to everybody, especially to our small, much-loved and over-achieving Parsi community. May the coming year be happy and fulfilling,” Kovind said in a tweet.

Modi also took to Twitter to wish the community. “Navroz Mubarak to the Parsi community! May the coming year further the spirit of happiness and harmony. I pray that everyone’s dreams and aspirations are fulfilled.”

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you