On Navroz, President, PM greet Parsi community

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Navroz greetings to the Parsi community on Wednesday.

“Navroz Mubarak to everybody, especially to our small, much-loved and over-achieving Parsi community. May the coming year be happy and fulfilling,” Kovind said in a tweet.

Modi also took to Twitter to wish the community. “Navroz Mubarak to the Parsi community! May the coming year further the spirit of happiness and harmony. I pray that everyone’s dreams and aspirations are fulfilled.”