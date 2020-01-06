e-paper
Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC

The top court was hearing a petition filed by a non-profit that complained there were 60 children in detention centres because their citizenship was yet to be established.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2020 12:03 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde told the government to file an affidavit in four weeks.
Parents who have been included in Assam’s register of citizens but their children have not will not be separated for now, the Centre’s top law officer KC Venugopal promised the Supreme Court on Monday.

The top court was hearing a request filed by a non-profit that complained there were 60 children in detention centres because their citizenship was yet to be established. In these 60 cases, the application said, one or both parents had made it to the citizens’ register but the children were detained because they could not clear the citizenship test.

“I cannot conceive children being sent to detention centres. Where parents have been given citizenship through National Register of Citizens, the children will not be sent to detention centres for now,” Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court.

