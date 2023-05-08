On PM Modi's 'insult to turmeric farmers' comment, KTR shows bond paper

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress mocked him when during the Covid-19 pandemic he said turmeric is an immunity booster. "They did not insult me but turmeric farmers," PM Modi said in his last election rally in Karnataka. The comment has triggered a debate on Twitter with doctors deliberating on the benefits of turmeric while Telangana minister K Taraka Rama Rao said the real insult to turmeric farmers is failing the promises made to them.

PM Modi addressed the last election rally in Karnataka on Sunday. Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will be held on Wednesday.

"Real insult to Turmeric Farmers is promising them a Turmeric Board on a Bond Paper at the time of Parliament Elections and then hoodwinking them by refusing to deliver despite numerous protests. Do you recognise this Bond paper promise of your BJP MP from Nizamabad??" KTR tweeted.

Karnataka saw a high-octane campaign with the BJP and the Congress pillorying each other -- in such a language that the Election Commission had to intervene and show cause notices were issued to offenders from both sides. Bajrang Dal became an issue after the Congress in its manifesto promised to ban the Bajrang Dal if voted to power, prompting PM Modi to invoke Bajrang Bali.

PM Modi's latest 'turmeric' comment has social media divided as Kerala's famous cardiologist Dr Varun Cheruparambath drew flak on Twitter for contradicting turmeric's immunity claims. "Turmeric is not an immune booster. Vaccines are the only proven immune boosters ur body needs. Your immune system only needs u to lead a healthy lifestyle - includes proper sleep, exercise and a healthy diet," Dr Varun wrote amid the debate.

