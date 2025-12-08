On Modi's Vande Mataram debate speech, Bankim babu's great-grandson says 'what PM's done is good'

As the 10-hour long heated debate in Lok Sabha continues over 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ continued on Monday, Sajal Chattopadhyay, great-grandson of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting the special discussion. Family of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee seeks recognition, praises PM Modi for Vande Mataram commemoration(ANI)

He was speaking to ANI news agency when he said, “This should have happened long ago. I salute Narendra Modi for it.” Sajal Chattopadhyaya went on to say that “no one has done anything for my grandfather until now.”

“Vande Mataram is considered the national mantra. The mantra was inculcated in the national freedom struggle. At a time when the next generation is forgetting this, what Modi ji has done is good. I feel proud,” he added.

Accusations of state neglect

Chattopadhyay further criticised the West Bengal government for overlooking his great-grandfather and his family. “She (CM Mamata Banerjee) hasn't done anything yet; she should have done it earlier. She is the chief minister; she could have done with that much power.”

“There have been no efforts from the side of this government,” he said.

The great-grandson of the iconic Bengali poet, pointed out that while officials from Delhi, including home minister Amit Shah, have personally met the family and discussed ways to promote the song, the state leadership has not reached out.

Family demands university named after Chatterjee

Highlighting the lack of memorials in his great grandfather's name, Chattopadhyay said, “Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was India's first graduate, but there's still nothing in his name in the country. There's a university named after Rabindranath Tagore. What's the problem with having a university named after him? There's Rabindra Bhavan. Is there a Bankim Bhavan?”

“If there's a university, people there will also know who Bankim Babu was,” he added.

He stressed that the recognition is not political, but aimed at preserving history. “We are not political people. We don't do politics. We only speak the truth. When Amit Shah ji came in 2018, he treated me with a lot of respect, personally met me at Birla Sabhaghar, and asked whether my family was facing any problems and what should be done to propagate Vande Mataram. CM Madam hasn't invited us yet. Bankim Babu is neglected. The Vande Mataram he wrote contains the names of all the Hindu gods and goddesses, which is why it was banned. Just like Bankim Babu was neglected, his family is being neglected.”