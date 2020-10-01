On President Kovind’s 75th birthday, special praise from PM Modi

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 09:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday, saying he was ‘extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable.’

“Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati ji. His rich insights and wide understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life. @rashtrapatibhvn,” PM Modi tweeted.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Prahlad Joshi were also among those who wished President Kovind on his birthday.

Born on October 1, 1945, in Paraunkh village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Kovind is the 14th President of India, in office since July 25, 2017. He succeeded Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away in August, as the President.

He also served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two consecutive terms from 1994 to 2006 and was a member of various parliamentary committees. He was also the 26th Governor of Bihar from August 16, 2015 to June 20, 2017.

As the presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kovind defeated former Lok Sabha speaker and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) candidate Meira Kumar.