e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / On President Kovind’s 75th birthday, special praise from PM Modi

On President Kovind’s 75th birthday, special praise from PM Modi

PM Modi hailed President Kovind’s ‘rich insights and wide understanding of policy matters’ as great assets for the nation. He further called the president an ‘extremely compassionate’ person.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 09:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 5, 2020. (Photo by Rashtrapati Bhavan)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 5, 2020. (Photo by Rashtrapati Bhavan)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday, saying he was ‘extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable.’

“Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati ji. His rich insights and wide understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life. @rashtrapatibhvn,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Prahlad Joshi were also among those who wished President Kovind on his birthday.

Born on October 1, 1945, in Paraunkh village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Kovind is the 14th President of India, in office since July 25, 2017. He succeeded Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away in August, as the President.

He also served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two consecutive terms from 1994 to 2006 and was a member of various parliamentary committees. He was also the 26th Governor of Bihar from August 16, 2015 to June 20, 2017.

As the presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kovind defeated former Lok Sabha speaker and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) candidate Meira Kumar.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.3 million mark with 86,821 fresh cases, 1,181 fatalities
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.3 million mark with 86,821 fresh cases, 1,181 fatalities
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
Superspreaders led to 60% Covid-19 cases: Study
Superspreaders led to 60% Covid-19 cases: Study
14 states report less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
14 states report less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Covid-19: Delhi’s recent serological survey shows drop in antibodies
Covid-19: Delhi’s recent serological survey shows drop in antibodies
Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Ford in dark, literally: 700,000 cars recalled for fault with back cam
Ford in dark, literally: 700,000 cars recalled for fault with back cam
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In