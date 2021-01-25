IND USA
Home / India News / On R-Day eve, Rajnath Singh launches revamped gallantry awards portal
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI).
india news

On R-Day eve, Rajnath Singh launches revamped gallantry awards portal

The portal, Singh said, would instill ‘patriotism’ among the youth of the nation.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:40 PM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh launched the revamped online portal for gallantry awards on Monday, a day before India observes its 72nd Republic Day. Addressing the event virtually, which was preceded by cultural performances from students of various Sainik Schools across the country, Singh said the youth of the country will play “a significant role in shaping the future of the nation.”

“I am extremely happy to be launching the revamped version of the gallantry awards portal,” Singh said, adding that it was a solemn tribute from the nation to the bravehearts and their families. Singh also mentioned how the country had faced numerous challenges since Independence, including the various wars it has fought with its neighbouring countries. “All these front wars, proxy wars or counter-terror operations, our soldiers faced these challenges and have protected the country’s sovereignty,” he said.

He also mentioned several defence-related promises the central government has fulfilled, including the One Rank One Pension (OROP) and the National Defence Memorial. Singh also spoke about the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ portal launched by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in April 2017, during his tenure as the Union home minister.

Speaking on the new gallantry awards portal, the defence minister said it would give information, 24x7, on martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for India. The portal, Singh said, would instill patriotism among the youth of the nation. He also made mention of initiatives like e-magazine ‘Shauryavan,’ launched alongside the portal, as well as the month-long “Gallantry Awards for India” quiz and the “Selfie with bravehearts.” The portal also has a section for “Tributes” and “Pledges.”

According to the portal, there have been 4,296 gallantry awardee till date. Of these, 21 have won the Param Vir Chakra, the country’s highest military decoration which is awarded for “most conspicuous bravery in the presence of the enemy.” And, 20 of them have been from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

