On Republic day, MP CM Kamal Nath unveils 100-day job scheme for urban poor

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday announced the launch of Yuva Swabhiman Yojana — a scheme that assures 100 days of employment to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in urban areas, riffing off a similar programme for rural poor families launched by the then UPA government in 2005-06. Registration for the scheme is to begin from February 10.

The announcement was made by Nath during his Republic Day address in Chhindwara.

“We are going to implement a new scheme - Yuva Swabhiman Yojana, which would provide temporary employment and develop skills. Registration for this scheme would begin from February 10,” Nathwas quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to the provisions of the scheme, the beneficiaries will be trained in a field of their choice during the 100-day period, Nath said. These skills will make them employable in different sectors, he added.

“We have introduced a clause under the policy for the industries that they would get the state government incentives only if they hire 70 per cent staff from Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

The chief minister said the scheme was launched because there were programmes that benefited the urban poor the way Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (MGNREGS) helped the rural poor get 100 days of employment.

According to the state census, there are 2.4 million unemployed people in Madhya Pradesh and every seventh house in the state has an unemployed person.

During his speech, Nath also announced an increase in social security pension from the existing Rs 300 to Rs 600 per month for the elderly, differently abled and widows from April, with a promise to increase the amount every year. The Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised that the amount would be increased to Rs 1,000 per month.

Nath said the state was facing financial constraints, but added that this will not affect the welfare schemes. All irrelevant schemes are being discontinued and additional sources of revenue being explored, he said.

According to a PTI report, Nath said his government would arrange the funds for infrastructure development in the state through international agencies

