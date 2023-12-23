On Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, new WFI chief says, 'Those who are athletes...'

Newly elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India Sanjay Singh on Saturday commented on Sakshi Malik's announcement of quitting wrestling and Bajrang Punia's decision to return his Padma Shri and said those who want to engage in politics are free to do so. Those who are athletes have already started preparing. On his closeness to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former chief, accused of sexual harassment, Sanjay Singh said, "Is it a crime to be close to the MP? I always held positions and it has nothing to do with the MP. I was the chief of the wrestling federation of Varanasi before." Brij Bhushan Singh and Sanjay Singh (right) commented on Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia's announcements following the election of the WFI president.(PTI)

A major political row began after Sakshi Malik announced that she would quit wrestling as Brij Bhushan's close aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the wrestling federation chief. The top wrestlers of the country accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment and an FIR was filed against Brij Bhushan, a long-time BJP MP following the protest of the wrestlers. After Sanjay Singh was elected to the post, Brij Bhushan said his dominance over the federation would continue (dabdaba that, dabdaba rahega) like before as Sanjay Singh is close to him.

Bajrang Punia on Friday announced that he would return in Padma Shri in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh. On Saturday, Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh Yadav, better known as Goonga Pehlwan, announced that he too would return his Padma Sri to the government. "I will also return the Padma Shri for my sister and the country's daughter. Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, I am proud of your daughter and my sister Sakshi Malikkh," Virender wrote on X.

Congress leaders again supported the protesting wrestlers and questioned the government's silence on this issue. The sports ministry said it was Bajrang Punia's decision to return the Padma Shri, but he would be persuaded to reverse it. "The WFI elections were held in fair and democratic manner," a ministry official said.

Brij Bhushan on Saturday said national and state-level wrestling events were paused in the country for the last 11 months because of some issues. "If these tournaments are not held before December 31, the wrestlers will lose a year," the former WFi chief said.