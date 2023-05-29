On Sidhu Moosewala's first death anniversary, mother's emotional tribute at his village

Politicians and fans of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by a group of assailants in Mansa district, paid tributes on social media on his first death anniversary on Monday.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by half a dozen assailants in Mansa on May 29. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read | Sidhu Moosewala 1st death anniversary: Why’s he still a chart-topper?

The young rapper was much-loved for his music in India and Canada, where he had gone as a student. To commemorate his first death anniversary, prayers were also held at his ancestral village Jawahar Ke by locals with his mother Charan Kaur in attendance.

Kaur reportedly got emotional and broke down on the occasion. She knelt down, bowed, and touched the spot where her son had been shot and killed, and then moved to the location of the prayers and expressed her gratitude to the people for organising the ceremony in honour of her son.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sensational murder case of Moose Wala sent shockwaves through the nation. The probe into the case is still underway. Balkaur Singh, Moosewala's father, has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government has failed in providing justice to his son.

Earlier this month, Singh accused the AAP government of suppressing the Moosewala case and urged people of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency to not vote for the AAP in the upcoming bypolls.

On May 29 last year, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Punjab. He was killed a day after the Punjab government withdrew two of four gunmen provided to him. The 29-year-old singer had contested the 2022 Punjab election on a Congress ticket from Mansa district and lost to the AAP's Vijay Singla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON