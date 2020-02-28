On Tahir Hussain’s video appeal to police, Twitterati has some points to make

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 12:23 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain, who is under fire after being named in an FIR by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer’s family, has been called out by the Twitterati for a video he posted as violence broke out in Northeast Delhi.

In the video, Hussain is heard appealing to the police to control the situation in Northeast Delhi.

Twitter users claim the video is doctored, pointing to the background which they say looks out of place.

In this FAKE video uploaded by Tahir Hussain- OBSERVE the Blue Dish on left in background & house on right. The camera doesnt move (seems its on a tripod) nor does #TahirHussain But see how the Dish moves 😂 & house goes out totally !! BRАINLESS Nincompoop stunt Backfirеd badly😂 pic.twitter.com/W7qkjevFZL — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 27, 2020

Other users have posted screenshots of a company named Show Effect Advertisement Private Limited which they say is owned by Hussain and is involved in video editing.

Tahir Hussain runs an adevrtisment company named Show Effect Advt. Pvt. Ltd. Where they do all kind of video editing. He is a professional video editor. He is running this company for last 12 years. pic.twitter.com/3SuKnMQOnL — Shash (@pokershash) February 28, 2020

The video analysed by Twitter users was posted by AAP spokesperson Prince Soni on Thursday where Hussain is seen standing on the roof of his house and is giving details of the violence on the streets. In the 50-second video, Hussain says that the rioters have entered his house by breaking the main door on the lower floor, and is making appeal to the police to come and control the situation.

Hussain has been suspended by AAP after the FIR was registered against him. The family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma and the locals in Chand Bagh has claimed that Hussain incited the mob to kill the 26-year-old. Sharma lived in Chand Bagh, near Hussain’s house and had gone out of his home to see what’s happening in the locality.

His brother claims that the mob caught Sharma and dragged him into a building owned by Hussain. He was killed there, claims the family.

The post-mortem report has said that there were multiple abrasion and stab wounds on Sharma’s body, indicating that he was stabbed many times. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that Sharma was stabbed 400 times, attributing the figure to the autopsy report.

He tried to corner the AAP and accused the party of stooping so low.