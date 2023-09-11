News / India News / On Udhhav's 'Godhra 2 alert', Union minister says, 'Don't know what his father Balasaheb….'

On Udhhav's 'Godhra 2 alert', Union minister says, 'Don't know what his father Balasaheb….'

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Sep 11, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Uddhav Thackeray's hint that ‘BJP could orchestrate a Godhra-like’ incident after Ram Mandir inauguration has created a new controversy.

A fresh controversy started over former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's straight attack on the BJP as he on Monday said there is a possibility that a Godhra-like situation may occur following the Ram temple inauguration. "The government could invite a large number of people for the Ram Temple inauguration and on their return journey, an incident similar to that in Godhra may occur," Uddhav said hinting that the BJP could 'orchestrate' an incident like Godhra.

Don't know what his father Balasaheb Thackeray would have thought, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.
Don't know what his father Balasaheb Thackeray would have thought, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Ram Temple is likely to be inaugurated in January 2024, before the Lok Sabha election, it is being speculated. A possible date between January 21 and January 24 is being determined for the inauguration by PM Modi.

 

In 2002, 59 karsevaks were killed after a coach of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire. Known as the Godhra train burning case, this triggered a massive riot in Gujarat that continued for months.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said some people have forgotten their party ideology for the greed of the power. "I don't know what Balasaheb (late Shiv Sena founder and Uddhav Thackeray's father) would have thought today and what Uddhav ji is doing today for the greed of power," Anurag Thakur said as he was asked to comment on Uddhav's statement.

Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out