On Udhhav's 'Godhra 2 alert', Union minister says, 'Don't know what his father Balasaheb….'

A fresh controversy started over former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's straight attack on the BJP as he on Monday said there is a possibility that a Godhra-like situation may occur following the Ram temple inauguration. "The government could invite a large number of people for the Ram Temple inauguration and on their return journey, an incident similar to that in Godhra may occur," Uddhav said hinting that the BJP could 'orchestrate' an incident like Godhra. Don't know what his father Balasaheb Thackeray would have thought, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Ram Temple is likely to be inaugurated in January 2024, before the Lok Sabha election, it is being speculated. A possible date between January 21 and January 24 is being determined for the inauguration by PM Modi.

In 2002, 59 karsevaks were killed after a coach of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire. Known as the Godhra train burning case, this triggered a massive riot in Gujarat that continued for months.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said some people have forgotten their party ideology for the greed of the power. "I don't know what Balasaheb (late Shiv Sena founder and Uddhav Thackeray's father) would have thought today and what Uddhav ji is doing today for the greed of power," Anurag Thakur said as he was asked to comment on Uddhav's statement.

