On UK PM race, Anand Mahindra offers 'Downing Street residence' as consolation

Hours before Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak to become the new leader of the United Kingdom’s ruling Conservative Party, and the de facto prime minister, businessman Anand Mahindra tweeted a cheeky offer to whomever might lose the race - a chance to buy a home on Downing Street... although this wasn’t the Downing Street in London that is the official residence of the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahindra tweeted a photo of roadsigns in New York in the United States - one of which indicated a Downing Street. "This one’s in Brooklyn, NY, not London. As a consolation, whoever misses out on the Prime Ministership today could acquire a residence there.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On seeing the tweet people were quick to respond.

“That’s ONE WAY to get there,” a user tweeted.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak's ‘one family’ tweet after losing UK PM election to Liz Truss

The result for the leadership contest in the Conservatives was announced a little after 5 pm Monday. Truss received around 57 per cent of votes from party members to win.

In a short victory speech, PM-elect Truss, 47, said it was an ‘honour’ to be elected after undergoing ‘one of the longest job interviews in history’.

On Sunday Sunak had said he would support his rival should he lose the contest. In his final interview with the BBC before the results were declared, the British-Indian ex-Chancellor said he planned to stay on as a MP and continue to work for his constituents in Richmond in Yorkshire if he is defeated by Truss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}