‘Destroyed in hate’: Rahul Gandhi on school gutted in Delhi riots

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:37 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who led a Congress delegation to assess the damage in riot-hit areas in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday said no one has benefited from the violence that left at least 46 dead in four days of mayhem last week.

“Violence benefits no one, it only harms people and Bharat Mata. India is being divided,” he said.

The delegation including MPs also visited a school in Brijpuri which was set on fire during the violence last week.

“This school was the future of India, hate and violence have destroyed it. Our future has been burnt here,” the former Congress president said.

The Congress had been pressing for a discussion in Parliament on the Delhi violence. The government says it is ready to hold a discussion but after Holi.

The violence which began on the evening of February 23 raged for three days and has claimed 46 lives and left hundreds injured and damaged properties across many localities in Northeast Delhi.