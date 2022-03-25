On Vivek Agnihotri’s request, MP govt to set up a genocide museum

The Madhya Pradesh government will build a genocide museum in the state in memory of those who lost their lives for the country, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday paying heed to a request from ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri.

Agnihotri was on a visit to Bhopal to attend the Chitra Bharti filmotsav 2022 which is being organized by the Bhartiya Chitra Sadhna, an organisation affiliated to the RSS, at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister made the announcement of the construction of the museum and asked Agnihotri to chalk out a plan.

“The MP government will extend all support to set up a Genocide Museum by providing land and other help,” he said.

“The purpose of the museum will not be to spread hate but it will be an opportunity for people to learn from the consequences of inhuman behaviour so that they can strive to become good human beings,” the CM added.

Agnihotri said the purpose of his film was not to spread hate but to highlight the plight and struggle of Kashmiri pandits in the world. “Kashmiri pandits always followed the values of Indian culture. They never took up arms and never abused anyone. They kept connecting their children with Maa Saraswati to get the best education. That’s why today we won’t find any uneducated Kashmiri Hindu in the world.”