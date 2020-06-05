On World Environment Day, PM Modi urges citizens to preserve planet’s biodiversity

india

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 09:05 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday posted wishes on the World Environment Day, urging people to preserve the planet’s rich biodiversity.

“On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations,” he said on Twitter.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.

The theme of the World Environment Day this year is ‘Biodiversity’, which is described as the variety of life in a particular habitat or ecosystem, where each species has an important role to play. Upsetting this balance, including through over exploitation of the natural resources, can have enormous consequences.

Experts say loss of biodiversity can lead to emergence of new infectious diseases like Covid-19.

This year, the the environment ministry will hold virtual celebrations to mark the day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the eve of the World Environment Day on Thursday, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that despite a huge human and animal population on a limited habitation area, India has been able to maintain 8 per cent of the world’s biodiversity because “our ethos is to live with nature”.

In a video message, Javadekar said that there are many constraints for India in conserving the biodiversity, like 16 per cent of world’s human population and 16 per cent of cattle population living on 2.5 per cent of world’s land.

Javadekar also said India is among the “very few countries walking the talk” on the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).