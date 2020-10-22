Once Covid vaccine is ready, it will be given to people of state free of cost, says Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 17:55 IST

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that as soon as the vaccine for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is ready, it will be given to the people of the state free of cost.

The announcement comes on a day when Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for Bihar Assemblhy election, announced free vaccine for the people of the state.

“Once Covid-19 vaccine is ready, it will be provided to all people of the state free of cost,” Palaniswami was qupted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the BJP had announced that people of Bihar would receive Covid-19 vaccination for free soon after the vaccine was available for mass production. The announcement was part of several promises made in its 11-point Sankalp Patra.

BJP’s announcement to provide free Covid-19 vaccine in poll-bound Bihar did not quite go well with the opposition.

Bhupendra Yadav, the party’s national general secretary and in-charge of Bihar, said the announcement should not be seen as a poll promise and that health is an important aspect of public policy.

“If parties are allowed to talk about alleviating hunger and poverty, improving the lot of the farmers and offering jobs, why should they not talk about public health? It is an important aspect of public policy and should be addressed by all political parties in a reasonable manner,” Yadav said.