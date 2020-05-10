Once the gateway of Covid-19, Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu has no positive case since April 25

india

Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, once the gateway of Covid-19 in the state, has not reported any positive case from last 15 days and has also seen a 100% recovery of all patients.

Reports of all 42 Covid-19 positive cases here have came out as negative, 35 patients have been discharged already.

Of the total 42 coronavirus cases, Buhana, Malsisar and Chirawa reported 1 case each while seven cases each came from Jhunjhunu rural and Jhunjhunu urban. Khetri reported 4 Covid-19 cases, Nawalgarh, 7, and 14 coronavirus patients were reported from Udaipurwati.

The first case of coronavirus in Rajasthan was detected in Jaipur in a man who had a travel history to Mandawa town of Jhunjhunu district. He had come as a tourist in a group of 23 persons and stayed at a hotel.

“The contact history of the first positive person was of 59 persons and they were sent for an examination to SMS Medical College, Jaipur. To rule out any possibility, the survey of whole Mandawa municipal area was conducted by 45 teams in which 42,28 houses were visited and 24,873 persons were screened. Total 52 (influenza-like illness) ILI cases were found who were later examined by medical officers. None of them was found suitable for sampling. The first episode got closed there,” said Umar Deen Khan, district collector, Jhunjhunu.

On March 14, a family, which had recently come from Italy, developed the symptoms with high-grade fever, cough. The members of the family visited the district hospital for examination but didn’t get any relief. After three days, they again visited the hospital and doctors took their samples for Covid-19. On March 18, all three of them were found positive.

“The cases created a great panic in Jhunjhunu as well as in the state. Immediately, the additional chief secretary, medical and health department, Rohit Kumar Singh sent a team of senior officers from the directorate to handle the situation. The next day, Dr Pratap Singh Dootar, additional director, was given the charge of chief medical & health officer who had worked in Jhunjhunu for a long time on the same post. He took over the charge and worked on the future strategy with district administration to control the virus,” added Khan.

In order to control the spread, a strategic committee was formed which consisted of the collector, Dr Pratap Singh Dootar; Jhunjhunu superintendent of police JP Sharma; Ramniwas Jat, CEO and Rajendra Agrawal, Additional District Magistrate, Jhunjhunu.

The team worked under the guidance of additional chief secretary, health, Rohit Kumar Singh; Jaipur range inspector general S Sengathir and transport department secretary Ravi Jain.

The Jhunjhunu district magistrate said 1,500 teams were formed to tackle the coronavirus challenge. The teams carried out intense screening of the entire district for early detection of cases. A door-to-door survey of the whole district was conducted. The teams visited 40,2670 houses visited and screened 23,98,146 people.

A total of 5,444 samples were taken out which 5,282 came out negative and the results of 120 samples are awaited.

“The key areas identified to contain the virus were people with a history of a visit to China Italy, Spain, Iran and other foreign countries, people who came from other states, those who participated in the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi and people who had come from other districts. Information about all high-risk people was collected through various sources,” said Khan

For quarantine and isolation of the suspects, the district administration identified 19 places with a capacity of 3800 people. On the basis of the inputs of the teams that conducted on-ground surveys, further strategy was formed.

“In Mandawa, Nawalgarh and Gudha, the transmission of the virus took place through contact spread. For example, in Mandawa, three people got positive who had come in contact with the first positive case. In Gudha, 12 persons tested positive who had come in contact with another positive case. But, due to aggressive sampling and by shifting the people who had came in contact with the positive cases the chains of infection was broken and no secondary transmission took place,” Khan stated.

The DM said that Jhunjhunu is amongst the top five districts in terms of total samples test and the rate of positive cases is only 0.75%.

“Another good indicator is that Covid-19 has not spread in any group of service providers - administration, police and medical staff. However, we are still on our toes and not taking the situation lightly,” said Khan.