One accused in custody after charred bodies of 2 Rajasthan men found in Haryana

After charred bodies of two men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur were found in a jeep in Haryana's Bhiwani, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said police forces from both states were acting in coordination, adding that one accused was already in custody.

“The killing in Haryana of two residents of Bharatpur's Ghatmika is condemnable. Rajasthan and Haryana Police are taking action in coordination. One accused is in custody and a search is on for the remaining accused. I have directed Rajasthan Police to take strict action,” tweeted Gehlot.

The bodies of the victims – Junaid (35) and Nasir (27) – were found in a Mahindra Bolero SUV on Thursday afternoon in a village on the Haryana-Rajasthan border. They were cousins and, in an FIR with the Bharatpur Police, their families alleged the two were abducted and beaten up on Wednesday by members from Haryana of the Bajrang Dal, a right-wing outfit.

Monu Manesar, the prime accused in the case, has denied the allegation, and demanded ‘strict action against the perpetrators.’

Gaurav Shrivastava, IG, Bharatpur Police, said cases of cow smuggling were registered against Junaid, while there was no case against Nasir.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan minister Zahida Khan visited the victims' families and announced an ex-gratia of ₹20.5 lakh each. She also said the state government will try to give a job to one member from each family.

“This (cow vigilantism) is a national-level problem,” she later remarked to news agency ANI.

