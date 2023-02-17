Home / India News / One accused in custody after charred bodies of 2 Rajasthan men found in Haryana

One accused in custody after charred bodies of 2 Rajasthan men found in Haryana

Published on Feb 17, 2023 03:17 PM IST

Rajasthan and Haryana Police are acting in coordination, said Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The charred bodies of two men, identified as Nasir, 25, and Junaid alias Juna, 35, were found in a Bolero car in Haryana’s Bhiwani.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

After charred bodies of two men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur were found in a jeep in Haryana's Bhiwani, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said police forces from both states were acting in coordination, adding that one accused was already in custody.

“The killing in Haryana of two residents of Bharatpur's Ghatmika is condemnable. Rajasthan and Haryana Police are taking action in coordination. One accused is in custody and a search is on for the remaining accused. I have directed Rajasthan Police to take strict action,” tweeted Gehlot.

The bodies of the victims – Junaid (35) and Nasir (27) – were found in a Mahindra Bolero SUV on Thursday afternoon in a village on the Haryana-Rajasthan border. They were cousins and, in an FIR with the Bharatpur Police, their families alleged the two were abducted and beaten up on Wednesday by members from Haryana of the Bajrang Dal, a right-wing outfit.

Monu Manesar, the prime accused in the case, has denied the allegation, and demanded ‘strict action against the perpetrators.’

Gaurav Shrivastava, IG, Bharatpur Police, said cases of cow smuggling were registered against Junaid, while there was no case against Nasir.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan minister Zahida Khan visited the victims' families and announced an ex-gratia of 20.5 lakh each. She also said the state government will try to give a job to one member from each family.

“This (cow vigilantism) is a national-level problem,” she later remarked to news agency ANI.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

