One battle won, many left for Mumbai varsity's first trans graduate

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: Three years ago, Sridevi made history by becoming the first University of Mumbai student to identify herself as a transgender person. Today, she holds a BA degree in sociology and psychology from MU’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL).

Sridevi had enrolled at IDOL In 2015-16, the year MU introduced a ‘transgender’ column in the admission forms. In February 2017, Hindustan Times had reported that Sridevi was the first student of the university to officially identify herself as transgender.

She may be a graduate now, the struggle for Sridevi (aka Santosh Londhe) to find a job in the mainstream is far from over. “Graduation is only one battle won. I am qualified but I can’t get a job. People are still apprehensive of giving a job to a transwoman,” said Sridevi, who turns 36 today.

She has also completed short-term courses in interior designing. “Currently, I am working as a CAD designer for an electronics company and teaching children at a non-government organisation,” she said. But this job at the electronics company has also come after multiple rejections elsewhere. “I want to start my own enterprise. I don’t know how to run a business yet but at least I will not have to depend on others for a job,” said Sridevi who left home two years ago and has been living in a shanty in Malad since.

As to why she has chosen to live by herself, she said, “When I was living with my family, they were embarrassed of me. They limited my mobility and kept me locked in the house. I have a brain. I have every right to live a life, have aspirations. Once I left home, I didn’t look back.”

Amid adversities, Sridevi trudges on “for the sake of the trans-sisterhood”.

She understands her responsibility as one of the few of the community who have managed to stand up for themselves. “Minorities have thrived on the fringes for ever. Now it is upon people like us, who are moving forward, educating ourselves, to drive the message forward that everyone is equal. To my trans-sisters I say, it is not your own fight, it is fight for the sisterhood,” said Sridevi, who has now taken admission for an MA in psychology at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (iGNOU).

According to Vinod Malale, spokesperson for IDOL, “Sridevi is our first student to identify as a transgender. We may have had transgender students earlier but they didn’t or couldn’t identify themselves because of the system. After Sridevi also, we haven’t seen many others come forward and identify themselves as transgenders.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:03 IST

