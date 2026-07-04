One bike, 5 dozen pending challans, lakhs pending in fine: Gurugram traffic police's rare find, impounded

The Gurugram traffic police on Saturday impounded a motorcycle with 63 pending challans amounting to more than ₹5.45 lakh, an official said. Gurugram traffic police seized the motorcycle in accordance with prescribed provisions, and moved it to the designated impound parking area, he added. (Representational image/Unsplash)

A traffic police team conducting checks at the Artemis-Ambedkar Chowk here, seized the motorcycle after verifying that 63 challans issued against the vehicle under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act were pending, he said.

A senior traffic police officer said Gurugram traffic police is continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules.

As part of the campaign, strict action is being taken in accordance with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against vehicle owners who have failed to pay traffic challans pending for more than 90 days, he said, adding that motorists are also being made aware of their pending challans and being encouraged to clear them on time.

How cops found out On Saturday, Assistant Sub-inspector Randhir Singh, Zonal Officer (Artemis-Ambedkar Chowk), along with his team, was conducting a routine vehicle-checking drive.

During the inspection, a motorcycle was stopped and the rider was asked to produce vehicle documents. However, the rider failed to produce any valid documents, the official said.

"Upon verification, it was found that the motorcycle had 63 pending challans issued under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, carrying a total penalty amount of ₹5,45,500. Most of these challans were for offences such as riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance, without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and other traffic violations," the official said.

Subsequently, Gurugram traffic police seized the motorcycle in accordance with prescribed provisions, and moved it to the designated impound parking area, he added.

The Gurugram traffic police appealed to motorists to strictly follow traffic rules, keep all mandatory papers, including insurance, PUC certificate and other required documents, updated and ensure timely payment of pending challans, asserting that compliance with traffic regulations is essential for safety of all road users.