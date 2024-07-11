Action against Puja Khedkar to be taken under Motor Vehicles Act: Pune police

Shafeel Pathan, a senior officer of the Pune police, said on Thursday that action against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar – who has been accused of misusing her authority and using a Maharashtra government board on her private Audi car – will be taken under the Motor Vehicle Act. Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar was shunted on Monday (HT Photo)

Khedkar, who secured a rank of 821 across India in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, used her car in alleged violation of the service rules.

Pathan said, “We will take action according to the Motor Vehicle Act. 21 challans are pending on that car...We will send a notice over WhatsApp and try to contact them...It is illegal to write Maharashtra government in a private car. We have not found the car.”

Earlier in the day, the Pune police reached Khedkar's house to examine the car in question. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “The Pune Police will verify/examine the Audi Car which Trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar was using.”

As per reports, Khedkar was working as an assistant collector in Pune. She used facilities that probationary officers were not allowed to use. Moreover, she allegedly had a red-blue beacon and a Maharashtra government board on her personal Audi car.

Additionally, she occupied the office of Additional Collector Ajay More without permission and removed furniture from the office without his consent.

After Pune Collector Suhas Divase wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Khedkar was transferred to Washim district to complete her probationary period as a supernumerary assistant collector.

It was also alleged that Khedkar's father, a retired administrative officer who recently ran for the Lok Sabha election from the Ahmednagar seat with the Vanchit Aghadi party, had pressured the District Collector's office to meet his daughter's demands, adding to the controversy.

Pune RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar raised concerns about Khedkar's appointment, claiming she did not qualify for the OBC non-creamy layer since her father owned assets worth ₹40 crore.